Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality remains 'moderate' with AQI 186; mercury at 21.4°C

Mumbai experienced a rather hot February with the maximum temperature remaining around 36 degrees. The sweltering heat did not help with the 'poor' air quality of the city though which has become a concern for people.
However, in many days, the air quality slipped in the moderate category on Tuesday and has maintained the streak on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 21.4°C while the humidity was 67%.
'Poor' air quality
As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 186 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 186 and 144 units, respectively.
Mumbai Weather
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 19°C, respectively.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba: 130 AQI Moderate
Worli: 120 AQI Moderate
Sion: 218 AQI Poor
Deonar: 343 AQI Very Poor
Mulund: 186 AQI Moderate
Navi Mumbai: 197 AQI Moderate
