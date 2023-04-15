Mumbai Weather: Rain likely today evening; AQI 'satisfactory' at 92

Mumbai Weather: Rain likely today evening; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

The unseasonal hour-long rain event, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Thursday after midnight provided some relief from the city's hot and humid weather and broke the city's 49-year record for the wettest April.

The heavy rains were concentrated in the western suburbs, specifically Borivli, Charkop, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, and Juhu.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening on Saturday.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning is 30.11°C, while the humidity was 70%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would see rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Saturday.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 24°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 92.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 85 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 94 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 86 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 88 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 54 Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 115 AQI Moderate