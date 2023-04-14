Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts more unseasonal rains today; AQI 'moderate'

Re[resentative | File

Unseasonal rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather in the city, civic officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening on Friday.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning is 29.4°C while the humidity was 71%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would see rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Friday and Saturday.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 24°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the moderate category, with a reading of 108.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 101 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon · 101 AQI Moderate

Malad · 101 AQI Moderate

Borivali· 123 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 95 Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 201 AQI Poor

