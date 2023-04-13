Mumbai: Unseasonal rain brings relief amid hot and humid weather

PTI

Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm in most parts of the city, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD) there is a possibility of similar weather for the next two days. While some parts of the state have been given a yellow alert till Sunday (moderate rainfall with thunderstorms).

‘Discomfort index’

The light rainfall and thunderstorms during the late evening hours brought down the high humidity and hot weather of the city. The city had been experiencing it’s max temperature above 36 degrees Celsius since the beginning of the week along with high levels of humidity. This had increased the ‘discomfort index’ and citizens were seen complaining about the hot climate.

“The unseasonal rainfall has occurred due to the westerly winds interacting with the atmosphere, this kind of rainfall brings down temperatures but it is short-lived. The temperature during the day will remain hot and towards evening we may witness light rainfall,” said an IMD official.

Yellow alerts issued in several parts

Meanwhile there is a yellow alert issued for Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Satara by the IMD that has predicted light to moderate rain in parts of the state till Sunday.

As per IMD's forecast for the next two days, along with the lightning, light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also very likely to occur over most parts of the state.

On Thursday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius, with 65% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, with 75% relative humidity.