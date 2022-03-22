Mumbai weather: Overcast skies, low temperatures; 'monsoon' weather conditions persist

Erratic weather conditions persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday as temperatures continued to remain in the low range.
On Tuesday morning, IMD's Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4°C, with a relative humidity of 64%. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2°C, with a relative humidity of 60%.
As per some reports, the conditions are due to a ripple effect of the depression over the Andaman Sea.
Many on Twitter have said that the weather conditions are similar to those observed during monsoons.
Don't know what has happened to the Mumbai weather today, total Cloudy and smoggy. pic.twitter.com/tIT1H1Hdsr— Jejal Patel Dharia (@JejalPatel) March 22, 2022
Mumbai is increasingly like London in terms of weather. Not sure when it will start to rain ☔☔ pic.twitter.com/xRIIRbLBRi— NamBo (@besanladdoo) March 22, 2022
Such a pleasant weather Mumbai . IS IT GOING TO RAIN ? pic.twitter.com/FpB8oyypOt— Arth Singh (@arthsingh3) March 22, 2022
Pull effect of Depression off Andaman Coast resulting in extremely cloudy weather over Mumbai and Suburbs#mumbai #weather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/VBB3XMwPG1— Abhishek Shankar (@AbhishekWeather) March 22, 2022
Monsoon weather this morning in #Mumbai.— Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) March 22, 2022
Overcast and cloudy.
⛅#Maharashtra #clouds #morning #weather— RoarWeather 🌦🌾 (@RoarWeather) March 22, 2022
22 Mar 2022
Parts of #Mumbai cooler than #Nasik 2day morning
SGNP #Borivali 20.6 c #IMD Nasik 23.8 #IMD Mumbai Scz 24.2
Due to clouds,Nasik min higher but very dry (🌵only 26% morning humidity )
🔰Almost the entire big state cloudy pic.twitter.com/T10Nf5sSLj
The weather system had intensified from a depression to a deep depression over the north Andaman Sea on Monday and was moving northwards at a speed of 13 kmph. It lay centered about 120 km east-northeast off Mayabundar in the Andaman Islands and 570 km south-southwest off Thandwe coast in Myanmar at 5:30 pm IST.
"It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours," the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8:30 pm on Monday.The weather system will be named Asani, as suggested by Sri Lanka, once it turns into a cyclonic storm.
"The weather system would continue to move nearly northwards away from the Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 18 degrees North and 19 degrees North around Thandwe (Myanmar) during the early hours of 23rd March," the IMD said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)