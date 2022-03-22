Mumbai weather: Overcast skies, low temperatures; 'monsoon' weather conditions persist

Erratic weather conditions persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday as temperatures continued to remain in the low range.

On Tuesday morning, IMD's Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4°C, with a relative humidity of 64%. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2°C, with a relative humidity of 60%.

As per some reports, the conditions are due to a ripple effect of the depression over the Andaman Sea.

Many on Twitter have said that the weather conditions are similar to those observed during monsoons.

The weather system had intensified from a depression to a deep depression over the north Andaman Sea on Monday and was moving northwards at a speed of 13 kmph. It lay centered about 120 km east-northeast off Mayabundar in the Andaman Islands and 570 km south-southwest off Thandwe coast in Myanmar at 5:30 pm IST.

"It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours," the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8:30 pm on Monday.The weather system will be named Asani, as suggested by Sri Lanka, once it turns into a cyclonic storm.

"The weather system would continue to move nearly northwards away from the Andaman Islands and cross Myanmar coast between latitude 18 degrees North and 19 degrees North around Thandwe (Myanmar) during the early hours of 23rd March," the IMD said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:45 AM IST