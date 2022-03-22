Govt sanctions armed CISF cover for Reliance Jio World Centre in Mumbai

The Union government has sanctioned armed security cover of over 200 CISF personnel to guard the recently launched Jio World Centre, a business and entertainment centre in Mumbai developed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The centre, touted to be about 12 times larger than a FIFA football field and 10.3 times the size of the Empire State Building in New York, has come up on an 18.5acrecampusatthetonyBandra Kundra Complex (BKC) in Maharashtra's capital city. This will be the third RIL installation to be brought under the security umbrella of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai and the Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, were earlier accorded security cover of the central paramilitary force.

