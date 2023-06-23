Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Over Next 48 Hours, AQI Satisfactory At 73

IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Over Next 48 Hours | FPJ

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy today. However, the city may experience light to moderate over the next two days.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning is 29.8°C, while the humidity is 75%.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast, generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness partly cloudy skies on Friday.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 73.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 64 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 49 AQI Good

Malad · 84 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 44 AQI Good

Worli · 35 AQI Good