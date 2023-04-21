Mumbai Weather: City continues to face scorching heat, AQI moderate at '104'

Mumbai Weather: Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets, AQI moderate at '104' | File

Mumbai recorded the third highest maximum day temperature in April in the last decade on Wednesday, with the Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 38.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning is 28.4°C, while the humidity is 71%.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast heat wave conditions were reported in isolated pockets in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on April 20.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening on Thursday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 25°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 104.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 105 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon · 78 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 97 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 121 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 92 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 149 AQI Moderate