Mumbai Weather: City Continues To Witness Partially Cloudy Skies; Colaba & BKC Breathe 'Poor Air', Overall AQI At 120

Mumbai Weather: City Continues To Witness Partially Cloudy Skies; Colaba & BKC Breathe 'Poor Air', AQI At 120

Mumbai: The city continued to witness partially cloudy skies in the morning on Tuesday, following the pattern since past few days. Mumbai however saw clear, bright skies in the early hours of the day in the past week. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency predicted that the city and suburbs will see bright skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 24°C to 31°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 24.4°C while the humidity was 78%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 120.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 208 AQI Poor

Andheri: 66 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 160 AQI Moderate

BKC: 203 AQI Poor

Borivali: 123 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 165 AQI Moderate

Worli: 100 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 118 AQI Moderate

