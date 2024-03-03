Mumbai Weather: City Braces For Cold Winds As Temperature Dips

Mumbai streets | X

Residents of Mumbai can anticipate relatively stable weather conditions over the next few days, with cold winds and a fall in temperatures, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For the next 24 hours, the city is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures reaching around 30°C and minimum hovering near 20°C.

A shift is anticipated towards mainly clear skies over the subsequent 48-hour period. During this time frame, temperatures are forecast to range between 31°C and 19°C.

Sunil Kamble, head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, provided insights into the broader weather patterns. He noted heavy rainfall forecasts for two districts in Vidarbha, with a prediction of no thunderstorms for the next five days starting from Monday. Even if rainfall occurs, it is expected to be light, without any accompanying thunderstorm activity.



Commenting specifically on Mumbai’s weather, Kamble attributed the current wind patterns to northerly winds, resulting in minimum temperatures of 19-20°C and maximum temperatures reaching up to 29-30°C over the next 48 hours. He reassured residents that heavy rainfall is not expected in the city, attributing the decrease in temperatures to the interaction of opposing wind directions.

IMD scientist Nitha TS said Mumbai is unlikely to experience rainfall in the immediate future. However, she mentioned expectations of rainfall activity in isolated places in other parts of Maharashtra for today, followed by predominantly dry weather over the next five days.

In terms of temperature trends, IMD scientists anticipate maximum temperatures to remain consistent over the next two-three days before gradually rising again. Conversely, a decline in minimum temperatures is expected over the next two days.



In the rest of Maharashtra, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were observed at isolated places in Akola, Amravati, Gondia, and Nagpur. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution and stay indoors during such weather conditions.

City and suburbs

Next 24 hours

Partly cloudy sky



Maximum andminimum: 30°C, 20°C



Next 48 hours

Clear skies

Maximum and minimum: 31°C, 19°C