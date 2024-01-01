Siddhant Chaturvedi's Sweater Vest Is Your Perfect Fit For The Breezy Mumbai Weather

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan
2023 ended on just the perfect note for Siddhant as his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, which released on December 26, has been making waves online for its relatable storyline
On Monday, the first day of 2024, Siddhant channelled his many moods online via his social media post
In the photos, he could be seen enjoying the warm sun in the pleasant Mumbai weather
Siddhant's densely-striped sweater vest can be the go-to choice for Mumbaikars while stepping out as the weather is not chilly in the city, but it's also not hot
"Woke up on the couch...Happy new year!" Siddhant captioned the photos
