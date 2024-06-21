Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain And High Tides, Warns Of Severe Weather Across Maharashtra & South India | FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting "very heavy" rainfall across Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra over the next five days. In Mumbai, the IMD anticipates a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 32°C, while minimum temperatures may dip to 26°C.

Mumbai reported high tides at 1105 hrs (4.14 meters) and 2252 hrs (3.55 meters), with low tides at 1704 hrs (2.16 meters) and early morning at 0449 hrs on June 21, 2024 (0.64 meters). Recent rainfall data from June 19 to June 20, shows varying amounts across Mumbai: 19.98 mm in the city, 29.56 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 59.30 mm in the Western Suburbs.

Mumbai faced multiple incidents due to adverse weather conditions, including reports of falling branches and trees at 15 locations—1 in the city, 10 in the western suburbs, and 4 in the eastern suburbs. Concerned departments have been alerted for verification and ongoing efforts are in place for cutting and clearing operations.

Additionally, short circuits occurred in 2 places—1 in the city and 1 in the eastern suburbs—prompting immediate response from power supply authorities. Furthermore, complaints of structural damage were reported in 2 locations, with 1 incident each in the western and eastern suburbs.

The IMD has also issued warnings for the Konkan region, forecasting rain or thundershowers at most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas of Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Additionally, a squally weather warning has been issued for the South Maharashtra–Goa coast, with wind speeds expected to range from 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, from June 21 to June 24, 2024. Similar conditions are expected over the Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal regions of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. Fishermen are advised against venturing into these areas during this period.