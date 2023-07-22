 Mumbai: Waterlogging & Traffic Jams Disrupt Local Train, BEST Bus Schedules
Mumbai: Waterlogging & Traffic Jams Disrupt Local Train, BEST Bus Schedules

Central Railways witnesses track inundation, WR reports point failure while BEST buses take long detours due to waterlogging

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
As heavy rains continued on Friday, waterlogging and traffic jams disrupted schedules of local trains and BEST buses. | Salman Ansari

As heavy rains continued on Friday, waterlogging and traffic jams disrupted schedules of local trains and BEST buses. The Central Railway had to suspend train operations between Mankhurd and Wadala on the down harbour line at 2.45 PM as tracks were inundated at the Kurla station. Following clearance works, the service resumed at 3.10 PM.

"Train operations on other corridors remained unaffected by rains"

Acknowledging that harbour line trains were running up to 30 minutes behind schedule, the CR spokesman underlined, “Train operations on other corridors remained unaffected by heavy rains.” Meanwhile, the Western Railway reported a point failure at Goregaon, delaying a few slow trains by 15 minutes during morning rush hours. The local train operations became normal by evening, said the WR spokesperson.

The downpour also impacted the city's bus services as areas like Hindmata, Sion, and Chembur areas witnessed severe waterlogging. More than a dozen BEST buses were diverted, leading to serpentine queues at bus stops, including the one at the CSMT. Traffic snarls further added to the woes.

article-image





