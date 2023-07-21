Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams, & Train Delays Amidst IMD's Orange Alert | ANI

Mumbai: Heavy and incessant rain lashed Mumbai on Friday, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city and its suburbs and affecting vehicular movement, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district for Saturday.

The rain also led to suburban trains running well behind schedule on Friday, adding to the woes of the commuters.

Many people could not reach office because of the heavy rain, traffic jams and the late running of trains.

Waterlogged city roads

One of the worst spots was the Andheri subway, where people tried to navigate waist high water. The flooding led to vehicular movement being halted for a few hours. Traffic resumed after the intensity of the rain eased and the water receded substantially.

Several other areas also witnessed waterlogging disrupting the daily routine of people across the city. These included Juhu road, Asalfa metro station, Ghatkopar, Sakinaka, Jogeshwari, Marol, Marine Drive, Vikhroli, Andheri Chakala, Sion Gandhi Market, King Circle, Chembur Shell Colony, Vidhya Vihar, Bandra, Parel, and Dadar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation used 275 dewatering pumps to tackle the situation on Friday.

14 instances of tree falling reported

As many as 14 instances of tree falling were reported in Mumbai, as well as four incidents of wall collapse and 12 incidents of short circuits.

There was a 4.21 meter high tide on Friday and police urged people not to go to the Girgaon Chowpatty and the Dadar Chowpatty. People were also urged not to wade into the sea.

The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 92.02 mm rainfall on Friday, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 115.02 mm rainfall. There was 73.62 mm rain fall in the city, 88.30 mm the eastern suburbs and 63.29 mm in the western suburbs.

