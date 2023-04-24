Mumbai: Water supply affected as pipeline bursts at Water field road in Bandra west | FPJ

Mumbai: Thousand litres of water was wasted due to the pipeline burst at Water field road in Bandra west on Monday.

The incident affected the water supply of the entire H west ward which includes parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz area. The BMC's hydraulic engineering department has immediately undertaken the repair work and the supply will be restored soon, said the civic officials.

Areas affected

The water cut imposed after the tunnel got punctured in Thane was withdrawn on Sunday after three weeks. But the new incident of pipe burst had affected the water supply of Bandra and nearby areas on Monday morning. A 600 mm diameter inlet at Pali Hill reservoir got damaged around 11.20 am. Hence water supply in 'H' West Ward at Sherly Rajan Road, Chimbai Village, Varoda Road, Manuel Gonzales Road area, Perry Road, Navin Kantwadi area was affected between 10 am to 2 pm. Water supply was restored at Koliwada, Dandpada and road no. 16 to 21 in Khar Danda. While the water supply will be restored at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar road after the completion of repair work.

The pipeline burst during the excavation work of the storm water drain department. The team of civic Hydraulic department along with staff of H west ward immediately started the repair work. The repair work is likely to take about 8 to 10 hours, including dewatering, repair and charging. So the BMC has appealed to the citizens of H west ward to co-operate and use water judiciously. The city has witnessed a series of pipe bursts since last month affecting the water supply. After the frequent incidents of water pipelines being damaged by contractors, resulting in water crisis, the BMC decided to provide detailed locations of its pipeline network to Thane, Dombivli and Bhiwandi municipal agencies.