Mumbai: Water Cut In Parts Of City From October 9 to 13

Mumbai : The BMC has undertaken work on inlet and outlet valve replacement at Malad Hill reservoir in Malad east. The repair work will be carried out in two phases on October 9 and 13 between 8 am to 12 am. However, there will be no water supply for 16 hours on these two days in Goregaon, Malad and Kandivali east.

Due to old age and damage, a total of 10 water valves are proposed to be replaced. In the first phase, 3 butterfly valves of 900 mm dia. and 750 mm diameter will be replaced on Monday. While in the second phase of work, two 900 mm diameter and 750 mm diameter water valves will be replaced on October 13.

The water supply will be disrupted on these two days from 8 am to 12 midnight in Malad (East), Goregaon (East), Bandongri, Zalwaad Nagar, Ashok Nagar (part), Lokhandwala, Hanuman Nagar, Wadarpada - 1 & 2, Narsipada area of Kandivali (East). The BMC has appealed to the residents to store an adequate supply of water and use it diligently during this period.

