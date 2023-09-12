Navi Mumbai: 24-Hour Water Cut In Dronagiri, JNPT, Kharghar & Taloja Nodes Due To Maintenance Work | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There is a water cut in Dronagiri, JNPT, Ulwe, Kharghar and Taloja nodes from 9 am on Friday, September 15 to 9 am on Saturday, September 16 for carrying out maintenance of the water treatment plant and other works.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will carry out maintenance and repair work on Hetwane Water Treatment Centre, Dam Conduit and Water Channel.

Therefore, there would be no water supply to all the villages on CIDCO's Hetwane line as well as Dronagiri, JNPT, Ulwe, Kharghar, and Taloja nodes.

The water supply will be resumed on September 16 with low pressure for the next 24 hours.

CIDCO has appealed to the citizens of the affected areas to store and use the water judiciously.

