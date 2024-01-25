Mumbai: Water Crisis Unleashes Havoc In T-Ward; Residents Struggle For Over A Decade As BMC Faces Criticism | FPJ

In the heart of a bustling metropolis, a silent crisis has been brewing for over a decade, as the citizens of T-ward find themselves grappling with an egregious water shortage. Despite tireless complaints and years of follow-ups, the issue remains unresolved, casting a dark shadow over the basic living conditions of Mumbaikars.

The struggle for water in Hanuman Pada

The epicentre of this struggle is Hanuman Pada at BD Shinde Marg, Mulund, where the residents have demanded a separate pipeline and are even willing to pay for a new connection. The dire situation extends its grip to neighbouring areas, including Panchashil Nagar, Ganesh Pada, Rahul Nagar, New Rahul Nagar, and Shankar Tekdi, leaving a parched populace in its wake.

The root cause of this crisis lies in the mountainous or elevated areas of Ward 108, where irregular water supply has become a daily ordeal. Sandeep Vare of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena expresses the collective frustration, stating, “It is unfortunate that we have to protest for a basic need like water in Mumbai.” He condemned the BMC for its negligence towards the existing pipelines, some dating back to the British era, emphasising that maintenance has been alarmingly absent.

Muddy water coming in low pressure, the common woe

Seema Kamble, a resident of Hanuman Pada, paints a grim picture of the daily struggles, citing muddy water with low pressure as a common woe. Residents, including a 70-year-old woman, are forced to stay awake until the early hours of the morning, waiting for a meagre water supply disrupting their daily routines. Unable to afford water tankers and lacking a direct BMC water tap, they are compelled to purchase drinking water.

Residents point out that the areas plagued by water issues are consistently in the elevated regions. Currently, water is supplied on alternate days for a mere 20-25 minutes, exacerbating the already dire situation.

An official from the hydraulic engineer department offers a glimmer of hope, stating that a water distribution project for the area is sanctioned and set to be implemented by the construction section soon. Tenders are in the final stages, and the implementation of the approved proposal ais promised within the coming days.