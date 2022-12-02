Mumbai: Waste segregation pilot underway in 2 wards

File/Representative

Mumbai: The BMC has initiated its pilot project in two wards to achieve 100% waste segregation at source in two wards. It will deploy dedicated vehicles to collect wet waste, which will be transported to the composting plant in Kanjurmarg.

Nearly 50 housing societies from G-South (Worli Seaface) and 150 from H-West (Khar) are participating in the programme that started on Nov 15. Those complying with the civic norms will get a 5% rebate in property tax and will also be felicitated, a civic official said.

As per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, the BMC must achieve waste management at source. The pilot project is the brainchild of Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma. “The pilot will help us to know their requirements, so we can improvise accordingly,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (SWM) Chanda Jadhav.

Deputy Chief Engineer (Operations) Praful Jadhav said, “A civic team will create awareness in societies, hold meetings with office bearers, play jingles and arrange competitions to encourage complete waste segregation. Our supervisory staff conducts random checks to ensure there’s no mischief.”

Ravindra Shasane, Worli Sagar co-op housing society manager said, “We have been segregating waste since 2016. Our housekeeping staff ensures that wet waste goes to the civic vehicle. As we have a composting plant in our society premises, we see to it that less quantity of wet waste goes out.”