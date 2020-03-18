Mumbai: Warrant issued against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in 2014 rioting case

Mumbai: The sessions court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, in a 2014 rioting case.
Additional Sessions Judge UJ More issued the warrant which is to be complied with by April 8. Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said he had filed a plea for issue of a warrant against Nitesh Rane and another accused, Rajesh Hatle, as both of them have never presented themselves before court in the case.
They have been shown as wanted accused by the police in the chargesheet, Siroya said, while all other accused were arrested and then let out on bail.
In the case, offences were registered against the16 accused under sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, among other sections.
On Feb 20, 2014 around 80 people gathered near Four Seasons hotel in Worli. They were from two unions — Shiv Sena’s Bhartiya Kamgar Sena and Narayan Rane’s Maharashtra Samar-thak Kamgar Sena.
In the clash that ensued, the two groups indulged in sloganeering and then stone-pelting. Three police personnel who were on bandobast duty at the spot were also injured.
