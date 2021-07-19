Mumbai wall collapse: Family of five wiped out; another family survives but loses all it had

It was as though the ground had just slipped from beneath their feet and swallowed up an entire family – mother, father and three daughters – in the wall collapse at New Bharat Nagar, Chembur, on Sunday. On the other hand, another family managed to survive with injuries, though they lost all their belongings.

According to Ravi Raj Gorse, cousin of Pandit Gorse, 50, Pandit and his wife Chhaya, 47, had been living in the area since 1985 and their daughters Pratiksha, 19, Prachi, 15, and Pallavi Dupargude, 28, were all born here. Pallavi, who was married some years ago, had come to visit her parents, when tragedy struck.

Ravi, who lives in Panvel, rushed to Chembur as soon as he heard the news. But by the time he reached, everything was over. Neither his relatives nor their house remained standing. “As soon I arrived, I realised that Pandit and his wife were already dead. Pratiksha’s body was the last to be retrieved from the debris,” he said. Pandit did odd jobs, while his two daughters were still studying.