Mumbai: Amid orange alert, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs shifting of residents of dilapidated buildings

Hours after the casualties reported in three landslides in Mumbai and the orange alert from the weather bureau for heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all other agencies to be vigilant and work in a coordinated manner to tackle such incidents. At the virtual meeting with senior officers from multiple agencies, he asked BMC to pay more attention and take measures especially on the residential colonies and other settlements where landslides may take place. Besides, he asked them to alert the power companies to be on action mode as there are a large number of colonies situated under the transmission towers.

Thackeray directed BMC and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to quickly shift residents from dilapidated buildings as they get damaged due to heavy rains. He said to avoid any untoward incident, the residents need to be shifted to safer places at the earliest.

CM said the agencies need to keep a close vigil especially after BMC’s purification system had to be shut down along with power supply as a precaution immediately after water entered the Bhandup complex. ‘’Given that the intensity of the rains is increasing at night which was experienced on June 9 and also yesterday, it should be seen that the water pumping system should remain functional and the staff will continue to work even at night,’’ he added.

‘’All agencies should have rescue squads ready and ask their respective control rooms to stay in constant touch with each other,’’ said Thackeray. He further noted that doctors and medical teams from COVID Care Center and field hospitals should also be ready to help.

Thackeray asked BMC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in particular to take all the necessary measures to clear waterlogging in order to prevent water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and leptospirosis.

The Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked BMC to soon start fever clinics to provide treatment for people affected by water-borne diseases especially when the risk of COVID-19 pandemic continues to be high. He suggested that the BMC should conduct study through IIT for further strengthening of protective walls at the sites of possible landslides or explore other options.

The Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that the next three days are important and care should be taken to ensure smooth flow of water in Greater Mumbai. He also asked the companies to take precautionary measures to ensure that the power lines and their poles remain in good condition and do not cause any electric shock.

On its part, the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said the civic administration has stepped up vigil at possible places where landslides may happen due to heavy rains. He added that action is being taken to relocate and rehabilitate the citizens at safer places.