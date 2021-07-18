Landslides, wall collapse, electrocution: 33 killed, 6 injured in 5 rain-related disasters across Mumbai

Mumbai: A total of 32 people were killed and six others were left injured in five separate rain-related incidents that occurred due to the virtually non-stop, heavy downpour through late Saturday and early Sunday. There were two landslides, one house wall collapse and two incidents of electrocution reported in the city.

By Sunday evening, 19 people were reported dead in a house wall collapse in Mahul’s Bharat Nagar area near Chembur. Rescue operations were still underway till late on Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the incident in Vashi Naka of Mumbai’s Mahul area in Bharat Nagar was reported at around 6.30am, when the retaining wall of a house collapsed due to a tree fall. Nineteen people were brought dead to Rajawadi Hospital and five were injured in the incident, according to the disaster management cell.

Ten people in Vikhroli’s Surya Nagar were killed and two injured, as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following heavy rains. The incident was reported around 2.40am.

A 16-year-old boy was reported dead after a wall collapse incident in Bhandup west.

Bandra Police have registered an accidental death report after a 45-year-old woman was electrocuted at Bandra Reclamation in the early hours on Sunday, after water entered her house amidst the heavy downpour.

A 26-year-old man was electrocuted at an Andheri sweet shop on S V Road on Sunday morning, while a 21-year-old was electrocuted in the torrential downpour at Kandivali east as he was trying to move his belongings to a safer location.

According to D N Nagar Police, Mohammad Salman Patel had entered the Firdous Sweets around 2am on Sunday to switch off power as the entire shop was flooded with water. However, the current from the refrigerator inside the shop leaked into the water underneath, resulting in Patel being electrocuted. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.

In the second incident, Ritesh Jha a resident of Bihari Tekdi in Poisar was moving his belongings to a safer location from his house, as his entire area was submerged in 6-8 feet deep water. In the process, he came in contact with an electric box that was submerged and suffered an electric shock. His brothers pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. In both incidents, police have registered accidental death reports.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the tragic incidents and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the family of the deceased and free treatment for the injured. Thackeray took stock of rescue and relief operations from Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal. He also directed authorities to coordinate with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police in rescue operations.

The CM asked authorities to be alert as there were heavy rains in the forecast on Sunday. He also said to ensure that medical facilities at jumbo Covid-19 centres were not affected due to heavy rains.

Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the sites of the three incidents at Mahul, Bhandup and Vikhroli. NCP Minister Nawab Malik and the BJP’s Ashish Shelar were among the others who also visited the sites.

