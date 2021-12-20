Mumbai: Walk-in vaccination camp at Ghatkopar Metro One station till December 31st

The Reliance Infrastructure led Mumbai Metro One that operates between Ghatkopar and Versova in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion (BMC) has set up vaccination camp at Ghatkopar metro station. The Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd stated that considering the current scenario and the rise of new variant of virus (Omicron), it is important that people should be fully vaccinated. Therefore the camp has been set up.

MMOPL official said, "Being a socially responsible organization and keeping up with our motto – Be Responsible, Be Safe; we have taken up this initiative. We are committed to provide safe travel & support national and state programme. The facility will be available from Monday to all eligible people for first/second dose from 8 am to 4 pm on all days till 31st December 2021."

While till 2 pm on Monday day one, total 40 people had been vaccinated.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:22 PM IST