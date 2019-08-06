Mumbai: Vitthal Lokare's ghar wapsi to Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Former Congress corporator, Vitthal Lokare with his wife Sunanda Lokare and party workers on Monday visited Matoshree and rejoined Shiv Sena in the presence of Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. By tying the saffron knot, Lokare officially joined the Shiv Sena party.

Shiv Sena Secretary Milind Narvekar and MP Rahul Shewale are believed to be responsible for fielding Lokare in Shivbandhan. Lokare is likely to get a nomination from the Sena for the upcoming assembly election against Samajwadi Party's MLA Abu Azmi in the Mankhurd constituency.

Earlier, on August 3 Lokare had submitted his resignation to the senior leader of Congress. On Monday morning, Lokare went to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters with Shiv Sena secretary, Milind Narvekar, Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav and submitted his resignation to Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi.

The rejoining of Lokare in Shiv Sena is his Ghar Wapsi, as 14 years ago he was in the Sena. Lokare has been elected as a councillor three times from Mankhurd area. Uddhav has appealed to the party workers to support Lokare.