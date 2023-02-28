Mumbai: Vinod Goenka to inquire with CP about missing brother

Vinod Goenka | DB Realty

The chairman & managing director of big-ticket real estate company DB Realty, Vinod Goenka has decided to call on Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar soon, to inquire about the whereabouts of his brother Pramod who went missing in February 2018. “Pramod was last seen at Sahar airport and after that, there has been no sign of him. We filed a missing complaint with the police and have been following up on the matter since then but nothing has come out of it,” said Goenka when contacted by the Free Press Journal on Monday. It is likely he may move a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay High Court (HC) if the police are unable to help.

Pramod had left for Maputo in Mozambique apparently for a business deal. However, there was no contact whatsoever after that. When contacted by FPJ, Pramod's wife Bina and son Yash declined to say anything regarding the matter. “The absence of our father has been traumatic for both me and my sister. We cannot speak on the matter,” Yash said. A person close to Pramod said the businessman could be a victim of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Apparently, a leading Maharashtra politician had a financial dispute with Pramod and he engaged the D Company to recover the money – running into several hundred crores – from the missing businessman. In fact, Pramod was summoned to Mozambique by Chhota Shakeel, apparently as a part of the money recovery effort. It is alleged that because of the alleged involvement of this top politician, the Mumbai police did not make any effort whatsoever to trace the missing businessman.

“Given the involvement of a powerful politician, the police have no choice but to keep mum in the matter. If the conspiracy is unravelled it will open up a big can of worms,” a source in the security establishment observed.

Meanwhile, Niraj Gunde – a Mumbai-based influential member of the RSS – has forwarded a copy of a report by the Intelligence Bureau on DB Realty. However, the government is yet to act on the same.