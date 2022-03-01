Mumbai: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh inaugurates Dock Master's Complex at Naval dockyard

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, on Monday inaugurated the Dock Master's Complex (DMC), considered the nerve centre for control of operations of the Aircraft Carrier Dock (ACD) with state-of-the-art Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System controls, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
The DMC has been constructed as per NBC (National Building Code) norms and has green features like a captive Solar Power Plant, a Sewage Treatment Plant, energy-efficient electrical switchgear and HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system, the Navy said in a statement.
The DMC is the nerve centre for control of operations of the Aircraft Carrier Dock (ACD) with state-of-the-art SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System) controls
ALSO READRussia-Ukraine war: Seventh flight carrying 182 stranded Indians reaches Mumbai from Bucharest
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)