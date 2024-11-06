Mumbai: VHP, Bajrang Dal Protest Outside Canadian Embassy Against Attacks On Hindus In Canada

VHP and Bajrang Dal members protesting outside Canadian Embassy in Prabhadevi | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members staged protest outside the Canadian Embassy in Prabhadevi condemning the attack on Hindus in Canada. Hindu activists demanded Canada government to take strict action against Khalistan elements and ensure protection to Hindu communities.

On Wednesday, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right-wing Hindu organisation, and its youth wing Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Canadian embassy to condemn the recent instances of attacks on Hindus in Canada. These instances include an attack on Hindu Temple near Toronto and violent disruptions at a consular camp in Brampton.

The protestors gathered outside One International Centre in Prabhadevi where the office of Consulate General of Canada to India in Mumbai is located. With placards opposing Khalistan and calling for unity among Hindu and Sikh communities, Hindu activists protested against the Canadian government’s inefficiency to protect Hindus by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Shriraj Nair, spokesperson and joint secretary of VHP Mumbai, said, “The Hindu community has a positive contribution in the Canadian economy while the crime rate among the Hindu communities has been negligible. Hindus and Sikhs have always stood united but some fringe Khalistani elements backed by anti-India forces like the ISIS are hatching a conspiracy against Hindus. They have been brainwashed to hurt the Hindu community and the recent attack on Hindu temple where people were praying on the occasion of Diwali was unacceptable.”

However, VHP and Bajrang Dal said that they are not against the Canadian government and demanded strict action against the people involved in the recent attacks. They also demanded protection to Hindu communities so that they can practice their faith safely. Amid heavy police bandobast including the riot control force to prevent the protestors from enterign the Canadian embassy, the protestors were detained by the police following their demonstration.

“We have no opposition against Canada government as Canada and India have always upheld friendly relations. We request the Canadian government and administration that such instances should be stopped immediately. Even the police, which have been incapable of curbing this violence till now, should take immediate action against these fringe elements,” added Nair.