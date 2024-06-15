 Mumbai: Vanrai Police Files FIR against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's Relative For Using Mobile Phone Inside Counting Centre On June 4
Mumbai: Vanrai Police Files FIR against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's Relative For Using Mobile Phone Inside Counting Centre On June 4

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Ravindra Waikar |

Mumbai: Vanrai Police Station has filed an FIR against Mangesh Pandilkar, a relative of newly-elected Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North-West constituency Ravindra Waikar. Pandilkar had allegedly carried a mobile phone inside a counting centre in Goregaon.

The police action comes few days after Arora Surinder Mohan, the Bharat Jan Aadhar Party candidate from Mumbai North-West in Lok Sabha election 2024 registered a complaint with Vanrai police station against an individual for allegedly using a mobile phone inside the counting centre at NESCO on June 4.

According to ANI, FIR has also been registered against a polling personnel Dinesh Gurav.

article-image

It was earlier reported that, before Surinder Mohan's complaint, Amol Kirtikar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate had already raised objections to the counting procedure. He was also planning to challenge against Ravindra Waikar's winning result in the Bombay High Court.However, he did not file a complaint against the person for using the phone.

On the vote counting day, representatives of other candidates found a person using mobile phone inside the counting centre.

As per Election Commission guidelines, using electronic devices such as phones, laptops, tablet computers and calculators during the counting process is strictly prohibited.

An investigation into the matter by Vanrai police is underway.

