Mumbai: Valet parking at Dadar brings cheer to shoppers

If you are a regular visitor to Dadar West and struggling for car parking, your worries over. Thanks to the BMC, Dadar Vyapari Sangh and Mumbai traffic police, who have available valet car parking facility at Kohinoor public parking in the locality. The service begun from Wednesday.

Dadar West is one of the most crowded areas of Mumbai where a large number of people visit for shopping, watch plays at Shivaji and Yashwant Natyagruha (Auditorium) and movies at Plaza cinema. People also visit Shivaji Park and Malwani restaurants in the area. However, they had to park vehicles along footpaths which created traffic jams. To get rid of the problem, Dadar Vyapari Sangh joined hands with car services and smart parking technology company 'Parkplus', to provide 'On-Demand Valet Service' to the visitors in association with BMC, Mumbai Police, and Traffic Police.

The new venture will help shoppers to come in their vehicles at Dadar and enjoy shopping with complete ease. Once the shopping is over, shoppers can request for car pick up via Park+ mobile application which is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store. People can also ask for pick up by clicking on a link sent via SMS after handing over their cars. This service also allows customers make online payments by using their preferred payment mode.

The valet service will be available from 11 am to 10 pm every day where the user has to pay Rs 100 for first four hours, and Rs. 25 per hour after that.

“People would double park the vehicles in the area. Sometimes the driver would sit in the car to avoid penal action. This lead to traffic jams. Last year, during Diwali, we started valet parking at Kohinoor and got a good response. Around 90 vehicles were parked in a day," said Sunil Shah, secretary, DVS.

Assistant municipal commissioner, G-North ward, Kiran Dighavkar said, “We are also working on an innovative monthly parking pass model. The citizens opting for monthly pass will also get complimentary offers from Park+. Further, under the monthly valet model, people and shopkeepers can park and get their car anytime near their doorstep with the ease of technology.”

Areas like Shivaji Park Gymkhana, ICICI Bank, Gypsi corner, SK Bole Road and Ranade Road will be spots from where vehicles can be picked up and dropped.

The BMC should spread awareness about the new facility among the people as many people are not aware about it. Till then the visitors will continue parking their vehicles on the road. However, residents of Dadar can use the new facility by paying monthly charges.

Milind Panchal, resident of Dadar

Dadar is the centre of Mumbai, however, there were no parking facilities in the area. I welcome the BMC's move. It would be a great relief to the visitors, too. I, along with my friends always prefer to reach Dadar by train in absence of parking facilities.

Vidyadhar Mohite, a visitor

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:59 AM IST