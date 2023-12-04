 Mumbai: UTS App's Payment Services To Be Unavailable From December 4-5 Due Scheduled Maintenance; Train Tickets Can Be Booked Through R-Wallet
Kamal Mishra
UTS App | File Photo

In a scheduled maintenance update, the UTS app center has announced that its payment services, excluding the R-wallet, will be inaccessible from 11.59 pm on December 4 to 1.59 am on December 5. Users are advised to utilize the R-wallet for ticket bookings during this period.

According to the UTS center, the temporary service disruption is essential for system maintenance. Recharge services will be non-functional during the specified timeframe. However, users with a balance in their R-wallet can continue to book tickets seamlessly through the UTS app.

During this brief yet crucial system maintenance window, the UTS app center aims to enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of its services. The UTS center recognizes the inconvenience this may cause and assures users that the interruption is necessary to implement essential updates. While recharge services will be temporarily non-functional, the R-wallet stands as a reliable alternative for users seeking uninterrupted ticket booking capabilities. By encouraging users to leverage the R-wallet during this period, the UTS app center demonstrates a proactive approach to ensuring a seamless experience for travelers.

This scheduled maintenance not only reflects the UTS app center's dedication to technological advancement but also emphasizes the importance of periodic enhancements to meet evolving user expectations. As the brief disruption is anticipated to yield long-term benefits, users are encouraged to plan their transactions accordingly and utilize the R-wallet for a hassle-free ticket booking experience during this timeframe.

