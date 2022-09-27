Mumbai: Use of loudspeakers to be allowed on October 1 in addition to October 3 & 4 till 12 midnight during Navratri

Representative Photo |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday took the decision to allow the use of loudspeakers during the Navratri festival in Mumbai till 12 midnight on October 1 apart from October 3 and 4. After this decision, the use of loudspeakers has been allowed from 6 am to 12 midnight on October 1, in addition to October 3 and 4 in Mumbai.

‘’Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday decided to give concessions in Mumbai for the use of loudspeakers till midnight on October 1. Apart from October 3 (Monday) and October 4 (Tuesday), an additional day on Saturday (October 1) will be available for the use of loudspeakers till midnight during the ongoing Navratri festival," a release issued by the chief minister's secretariat stated.

Under the Environment and Climate Change Department's Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Revised Rules, 2017, the concerned district collectors have been authorised to announce exemptions for the use of loudspeakers on any 15 days in a year from 6 am to 12 pm, the release said.

It further said that, generally, the district collectors fix 13 days for this exemption and the remaining two days are reserved for exemption according to local conditions in the district.

