Mumbai: Upset after being slapped by brother-in-law, man stabs wife at Churchgate station

The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) stopped a 39-year-old man from continuously stabbing his estranged wife at the Churchgate railway station on Sunday evening. While the accused went on a stabbing spree, the GRP quickly intervened and stopped the incident from escalating which could’ve led to death of the victim.

The victim was stabbed twice and is admitted at the Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital and her condition is reported to be stable, said the GRP.

According to the GRP, the accused identified as Rohan Naik, a welder by profession, and the victim, Hema Naik, both are residents of Kharekuran village of Palghar district. The victim had separated from her husband almost a year ago after spending 20 years together after their marriage and having two children out of the marriage. The couple kept having domestic issues from many years and so the wife was living separately, said the police.

On the day of the incident, all the relatives including the couple had gone for a Shraad (a part of last rites) where they had a huge dispute in which the accused was slapped by the victim’s brother. Holding the grudge and the pent up furry against the wife, the accused bought a knife and stood at Churchgate railway station, platform number two, where the victim was suppose to board the train.

“Upon seeing the victim, the accused went ahead and started stabbing her continuously, there was chaos and the GRP staff deputed near by immediately intervened and stopped the accused. The victim sustained two stab wounds and was quickly taken to the hospital,” said senior police inspector, Vijay Tayade, Churchgate GRP.

“The victim is in stable condition and the doctors have said she will be discharged after 2-3 days. The timely intervention of the police and quick medical aid saved the victim’s life,” added the senior police inspector.

The police have arrested the accused for an attempt to murder and are investigating the case further, added the GRP.