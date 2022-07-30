Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

NCP workers vandalise newly-built Mumbai university hostel
Members of the Nationalist Congress Party placed a banner with the name of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj on the newly constructed student hostel in the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai.
The act was to register their protest against not naming the hostel after the Chhatrapati Shahu.
Guv Koshyari says Mumbai will lose money if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis leave; Oppn dubs it 'insult to Marathi manoos'
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari stoked controversy over his purported statement on Friday that if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis leave Mumbai and Thane, there won’t be money in Maharashtra and Mumbai will lose its identity as the financial capital of the country.
Shiv Sena, MNS, NCP, Congress and Shinde camp have strongly criticised Koshyari. They were unanimous on one thing that they won’t tolerate an insult to Maharashtra.
Want to know what did the politicians say? Read our report
Thane records 100 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 774
Thane district of Maharashtra reported 100 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection count to 7,33,993, a health official said on Saturday.
These cases were recorded on Friday and the count of active cases in the district now stood at 774, he said.
Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 11,927, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,21,192.
Thanekars, stay safe and wear masks!
Dengue cases on the rise in Mumbai
Dengue cases in the city have risen by 28 per cent in July, as compared to the last month.
As per civic data, 39 cases were reported in June, while 50 were reported in July. This year, 173 cases of this mosquito-borne viral disease have been recorded, which means an average of 25 cases every month since January.
Health officials said that dengue has been on the rise predominantly due to rainfall resulting in puddles that eventually become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the prime vectors for the transmission of this disease. T
he advisory in the wake of rising cases is not to self-medicate and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital immediately if there are symptoms like high fever, difficulty in breathing, or skin and lips turning blue.
Mumbaikars, please stay safe and consult doctors if you have an of the aforementioned symptoms!
Mumbai: Forecast of scanty rainfall, will stay warm for a week
Dear Mumbaikars, brace for a warmer week ahead!
According to IMD, the city and suburbs are going to see scanty rainfall until next week and the temperature will continue to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
But IMD official Sushma Nair says that although the conditions for formation of clouds in not conducive at the moment, it may change.
Read more about what did Nair say in our report
Uddhav Thackeray staked Shiv Sena and his future with MVA alliance?
Amid the ongoing tussle, Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena keeps strengthening. Nihar Thackeray, son of Uddhav's deceased brother Bindumadhav, will reportedly start his political career under Shinde;s guidance. Nihar has stayed away from active politics until now, it is a subject to wonder what made him join politics now.
This development came after Shinde announced his faction's office bearers.
Even as Shinde's faction seems to be beefing up, the state cabinet's expansion is still pending. Where is the Cabinet? Why has the government not been expanded yet? If you too have these questions, read this report
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)