Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

Dengue cases on the rise in Mumbai

Dengue cases in the city have risen by 28 per cent in July, as compared to the last month.

As per civic data, 39 cases were reported in June, while 50 were reported in July. This year, 173 cases of this mosquito-borne viral disease have been recorded, which means an average of 25 cases every month since January.

Health officials said that dengue has been on the rise predominantly due to rainfall resulting in puddles that eventually become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the prime vectors for the transmission of this disease. T

he advisory in the wake of rising cases is not to self-medicate and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital immediately if there are symptoms like high fever, difficulty in breathing, or skin and lips turning blue.

Mumbaikars, please stay safe and consult doctors if you have an of the aforementioned symptoms!