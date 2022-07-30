Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar seeks immediate help to flood-hit districts | Photo: PTI

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday, demanded the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately provide financial assistance to the affected farmers and people from these regions.

He claimed that despite announcements by CM and Dy CM, the panchanamas have not been completed in these areas saying that they should be carried out quickly.

The government has announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who died in nature's fury but similar financial aid was not given for dead animals.