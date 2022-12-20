Mumbai updates: Temperature in city likely to drop by month-end

City may witness temp drop by month-end

The city may witness a drop in temperature towards the end of December, as there is a possibility of dense fog and cold wave conditions in the northern parts of the country. The northerlies – cold winds from the north – likely start blowing over the rest of the country (including Mumbai) causing a drop in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a very dense fog condition likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days, along with a cold wave condition likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during next 5 days. While the minimum temperatures in Punjab and adjoining Haryana and north Rajasthan will continue to remain between 2°C to 4°C.

Mumbai this year has been experiencing high maximum temperatures resulting in hot and humid weather even though we have almost reached the end of December. However, the drop in temperature by the end of the month may result in a reprieve for the citizens from the heat.