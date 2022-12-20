BMC road concretising tenders get good response

Representative Image

Mumbai: Nine contracting firms, three each for city, western and eastern suburbs, have shown their interest in Rs6,000 crore road concretisation tenders of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Work will be given to the eligible firm,” said an official from the Road department.

After cancelling 400 km road concretisation tenders worth Rs5,800 cr, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited fresh tenders worth Rs6079.52 cr on November 24 with an increased budget of Rs200 cr. This time the BMC will use ‘porous concrete’ (which absorbs or percolates rainwater and releases it in drainage) in certain pockets of Mumbai to avoid flooding on the roads during monsoon.”

The BMC had to scrap the tenders last time due to poor response from bidders.

In Mumbai city itself approximately Rs 1,233 cr will be spent on 71 kms of roads, Rs846 cr will be spent on 70 km roads of eastern suburbs, and Rs 4,000 cr to concretise 275 km of western suburbs roads.

So far, the BMC has completed 984.84 km of concretisation of roads, now the process has been hastened.

In the year 2022-2023 BMC has undertaken concretisation work of 236.58 km roads for which a provision of Rs2,200 cr has been made. The civic body has proposed 400 km of road work for the coming year.

According to BMC, this time the officers have relaxed the Defect Liability Period (DLP) which was 20 per cent for 10 years. In the new tender, BMC will keep 20 per cent bank guarantee for next 10 years from the contractor and every year 2 per cent bank guarantee money will be released to the contractor which will help in the maintenance of roads.

