Mumbai updates: Smoke dispersing machines to be installed in civic hospitals soon

BMC invites tenders for installing smoke dispersing mechanisms in civic hospitals

The BMC has invited tenders to install a mechanism which throws smoke out if a fire erupts in hospitals. This mechanism will be installed at Sion, Nair and KEM hospitals with an expenditure of Rs12.57 crore. The BMC commissioner has given approval for the proposal recently.

Ihas been noticed that during a fire, smoke hinders visibility and creates obstruction in the rescue operation. Even, many people die due to inhaling smoke.

The new mechanism will increase visibility during a fire and will help the fire brigade officials to douse the fire.

