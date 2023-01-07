Mumbai updates: MMRDA to undertake block on Metro lines 2A & 7 on Sunday

Mega block on Metro for integration activity on Sunday

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a mega block on Sunday on Metro Lines 2A and 7 to integrate signalling and systems prior to inaugurating the entire first phase of both the corridors.

The integration activity is important to avoid inconvenience to the passengers once the entire corridor is commissioned for operation.

For this purpose, it requires the closure of existing operational corridors between Dahnukarwadi and Aarey. Hence, there will be a mega block on Sunday and metro services will be out of bounds for the public between 6am and 10pm between Dahanukar wadi (Kandivali East) and Aarey (Goregaon West).