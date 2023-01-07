Mumbai updates: MMRDA to undertake block on Metro lines 2A & 7 on Sunday

City's temperature may drop below 15° C next week
The minimum temperature in Mumbai was between 20 and 22°C on Friday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an average minimum temperature between 16-17°C for the next two days, with the possibility of the temperature going as low as 14°C on Monday.
The lowest temperature inthe city so far this winter has been 15° C, recorded on December 25.
Mega block on Metro for integration activity on Sunday
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a mega block on Sunday on Metro Lines 2A and 7 to integrate signalling and systems prior to inaugurating the entire first phase of both the corridors.
The integration activity is important to avoid inconvenience to the passengers once the entire corridor is commissioned for operation.
For this purpose, it requires the closure of existing operational corridors between Dahnukarwadi and Aarey. Hence, there will be a mega block on Sunday and metro services will be out of bounds for the public between 6am and 10pm between Dahanukar wadi (Kandivali East) and Aarey (Goregaon West).
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)