Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on January 8 for maintenance work; check details here

Mumbai: The Central Railway division of Mumbai local has announced a mega block on Sunday, 8th December for maintainence.

Two girders will be hoisted into place between Nahur and Mulund using a winch and pulley system, therefore Central Railway has declared that it would run a special night traffic and power block on all Six Lines to accommodate this.

Suburban services

The block period will continue to affect suburban services.

At 00.24 in the morning, the S1 Karjat local leaves CSMT in direction of Kalyan before the block.

The first local to leave CSMT after the block is the S3 Karjat local at 04.47 a.m.

Kalyan local TL-4 departs at 04.48 am for CSMT after the block from Kalyan.

Central Line

Approximately 5th and 6th lines will remain closed between 01.20 am and 04.20 am, and Up and Dn Fast and Slow lines between Vikhroli and Mulund will remain closed from 01.20 am to 05.15 am on January 8 (Sunday).

Harbour Line

Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11:40 am – 4:40 pm) and Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm) .

Services on the Dn Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road and Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 11:04 am to 4:47 pm, and between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road and Bandra/Goregaon from 10:48 am and 4:43 pm, will continue to be cancelled.

All trains bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on the Up Harbour line from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 10 am and 3:20 pm and from Goregaon/Bandra between 10 am and 5 pm will continue to be rerouted.

From 10 am to 6 pm on 01.08.2023, travellers on the Harbour Line will be authorised to use the Main Line and Western Railway. Nonetheless, during the shutdown, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8).

Trans-Harbour Line

Thane – Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

In addition, the Dn line services leaving Thane for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and the Up line services leaving Thane for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will be cancelled.

Western Line

Fast Lines Going Up and Down Andheri and Borivali (from 10 am to 3 pm)

On Sunday between 10 am and 3 pm, the Up and Down fast lines between the Andheri and Borivali stations will be shut down for five hours for a Jumbo Block to allow for track, signalling, and overhead equipment maintenance.

During the block, all fast trains going up and down will use the slower tracks between Andheri and Borivali.

Due to the ongoing block, several Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled. Some of the slower trains from Borivali will also go along the harbour corridor to Goregaon.

Non-Suburban

The Konark Express Train 11020 will be short-terminated at Thane.

Dadar will be the short termination point for train No-12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail.

Below are the trains that will arrive 40 to 65 minutes later than scheduled at their destinations

Shalimar Express Train No. 18030

The Vishakhapatnam-LTT Express train number is 18519

Superfast Mangalore-CSMT Train No. 12134

The Gorakhpur-LTT Express train number is 20104

The Hyderabad-CSMT Superfast Express train no. 12702