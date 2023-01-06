Attention Mumbaikars! Mega block on Metro for integration activity on Sunday |

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a mega block on Sunday on Metro Lines 2A and 7 to integrate signalling and systems prior to inaugurating the entire first phase of both the corridors.

The integration activity is important to avoid inconvenience to the passengers once the entire corridor is commissioned for operation.

For this purpose, it requires the closure of existing operational corridors between Dahnukarwadi and Aarey. Hence, there will be a mega block on Sunday and metro services will be out of bounds for the public between 6am and 10pm between Dahanukar wadi (Kandivali East) and Aarey (Goregaon West).

During the mega block, overall integrated testing of systems like the public announcement system, passenger information display system, rolling stock with signalling, telecom and platform screen doors will be carried out.

"The entire civil work, as well as system works of the project, have been completed. Soon the second phase of Metro 2A and 7 will be in service of Mumbaikars once this line gets fully operational. The road traffic will be reduced as this line is now connected with Metro Line 1 by a pedestrian bridge," said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Later this month, the MMRDA plans to open the first phase of Metro 2A between Dahisar East and Andheri on the Western Express Highway, and Metro 7 between Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West's Link Road.

A week back, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety conducted a series of tests on both metro routes.