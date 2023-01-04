Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp mulling 15-car AC local trains on suburban network

Mumbai: Tech glitch in one WR AC local, 13 services cancelled on Oct 12 | File

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is exploring the feasibility of introducing 15-car air conditioned local trains in the suburban railway network of the city.

A consultancy firm has already been roped in by the MRVC to prepare migration strategy for the adoption of the AC trains services in the suburban sections. The strategy includes the operation and functioning of the railways. It also includes exploring the feasibility of 15-car air conditioned local trains in the suburban railway network of the city.

Currently 79 AC services are running on western line and 56 on Central line. All air-conditioned local services are 12-car local services. However few non air-conditioned 15-car services are being operated by both zonal railways in the suburban section currently.

The study started from 2nd December last year, which will be likely to complete in a year. Apart from exploring the feasibility of introduction of 15-car air-conditioned local train services, to develop a migration strategy for conventional Non-AC local train services to AC local train services in an efficient manner from the operation point of view with least inconvenience to commuters also includes ine the objective of the this study.

"Consultant will also developed a comprehensive plan for complete migration to air-conditioned local trains for 12 car /15 car which includes proposed time table, rake links and Stabling plan," said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of MRVC adding that proposed plan should not disturb the present Origin-Destination pattern.

Time Table for AC Locals

Apart from that, consultants will also prepare timetable for phase wise induction of certain numbers of AC local trains (to be deliberated during the study) keeping the existing travel pattern.

"Study also includes the study of the effect of the proposed migration plan on the crowding level in subsequent trains and also suggests a comprehensive plan to mitigate the crowding level," said officials.

"Study the crowding at station during the transition stage of Migration from conventional (Non-AC) to AC train services and suggest the remedial measures for avoiding any chaos or un-towards incidents also part of this study," he said.

"The objective of the study is to develop a migration strategy for conventional Non- air conditioned local train services to air conditioned local services in an efficient manner from the operation point of view with least inconvenience to commuters," said Suni Udasi, chief public relations officer of MRVC, adding that its includes detailed study and prepare a potential migration strategy for inducting air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai Suburban Section of Central and Western Railway.

"Since the trains on the Mumbai suburban rail are going to be fully AC trains in future, we needs to study and prepare a strategy on how to migrate or shift to the AC local trains from the conventional non-AC trains" said officials. Procurement of additional 238 air conditioned local trains of 12 car each allready approved by the railway board.