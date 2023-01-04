Mumbai: All-women commuters' group write to Central Railway officials listing concerns faced by AC local pax

‘De Dakka’ Commuters group | Sourced Photo

Mumbai: An all women’s commuters group called ‘De Dakka’ who travel by the Kalyan AC local everyday, celebrated the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule in the local train, on Tuesday. Along with the celebration, they also discussed issues faced by AC local commuters and wrote a letter to the Central Railway authorities regarding the same.

Commemorated Savitribai Phule by discussing her work, singing motivational song

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule — an Indian social reformer and educationalist, who played a vital role in fighting for women’s rights and education during British rule — the women on the local train spoke about her works, followed by all the women singing a motivational song ‘Petati Mashal Sahu’ (A song in Marathi language, describing Savitribai’s work and its impact on shaping women’s overall development, especially in Maharashtra).

Group member says women share a thick bond

These women are of different professions including nurses, navy staff, dentists, and more but have known each other through the 6.32 am Kalyan to CSMT bound local train.

According to one of the group members, Prachi Jadhav, a marketing manager and a regular commuter, these women have formed a bond with each other after travelling together in the same train everyday.

Women complain about ticketless travellers in AC locals

The women on the train also shared the concerns faced by the AC local commuters regarding ticketless travelers. “We have written a letter to the Central Railway authorities regarding many people travelling by AC local trains without a ticket or pass, and no Ticket Collectors (TC) to check them. This results in overcrowding of the train, making the commuters feel unfair for buying the expensive AC train tickets, while others travel freely,” said Jadhav.

Jadhav and the other group members have also at times asked the ticketless travellers regarding the ticket but they refused or said they belong to the railway department so they don’t need a ticket or pass.

“The number of TCs should be increased, especially for AC locals. We also hope that the railway authorities look into these issues and provide us with solutions,” added Jadhav.

