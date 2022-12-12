Mumbai: Railway Board suggests high-speed trials of vestibule AC local

Mumbai: The Railway Board has asked the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RSDO) – the technical arm of Indian Railway – to carry out oscillation trails at higher speeds of 130 / 140 kmph for the new 12-car fully vestibule air-conditioned (AC) local train to utilise its full potential. The train has six motor coaches, which is two more as compared to the existing local trains running on the suburban section of Mumbai. Currently, the maximum permissible speed limit of local trains running in the city is 110 kmph.

“As the underslung rake is provided with 50% powering, RDSO may plan for oscillation trials at a higher speed of 130 / 140 kmph to realise its full speed potential,” read a recent letter by civil engineering (G) director of the Railway Board to the general managers of all zonal railways.

Apart from that, the Railway Board also wants all local trains manufactured in future to be fully vestibule. Additionally, for the smooth functioning of doors, the Railway Board has suggested the development of more effective systems which can detect an obstruction of 10mm in future rakes. The letter also suggested that more effective arrangements be made in future rakes for making announcements regarding the opening / closing of automatic doors, the next station announcement, procedure for de-training in case of an emergency etc.

“The interiors and furnishings provided in the first rake are a definite and visible improvement over the previous rakes. However, there is still scope for improvement, especially in the cab and driver desk area. The railways may engage an expert in the field of interior designing to further improve the

interiors, the overall look of the rake from outside, the colour scheme and the driver's cab to make the future rakes aesthetically pleasing and crew-friendly,” the letter read further.

According to senior railway officials, the use of underslung rakes will not only increase the carrying capacity of suburban trains but also provide more comfort to the passengers.