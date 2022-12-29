Mumbai: 27-yr-old held for groping woman in local train

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman inside the first class compartment of a local train on Tuesday night. After feeling the inappropriate touch, the victim immediately raised an alarm. Subsequently, her father and other commuters overpowered the man and handed him over to the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP). The suspect was identified as FR Pillai.

According to the police, around 7.28 pm on Tuesday, the complainant and her father boarded a Borivali fast local from the Dadar railway station. Around 7.50 pm, when the train crossed the Goregaon railway station, the man came closer to the victim and grabbed her from behind. The woman shouted and pushed the suspect after which her father and other commuters caught hold of him and handed him over to the GRP as the Borivali station arrived.

Based on the woman's statement, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Pillai under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Further probe is on to check if the man has a criminal history.

Commuters can dial GRP helpline no. 1512 if they get trapped in unsafe situations.