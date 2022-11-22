Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces 1-day paid leave for voters of Gujarat Assembly working in border districts

BMC kicks start work to build new Carnac bridge, set for 2024 deadline

The BMC has sped up the reconstruction process of the new bridge at Carnac Bunder after the century-old existing structure was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR) over the weekend.

The work order for the new bridge was issued in October, and construction and fabrication works have begun at a workshop in Ambala. The estimated cost of the bridge is around Rs 49 crore and it is expected to be completed by June 2024. The bridge will ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai, said civic officials.

The 154-year-old British-era bridge was closed to heavy vehicles in 2014. However, the dismantling work was delayed since the other important link – the Hancock Bridge – was still under construction. Both bridges provide east-west connectivity in South Mumbai.