Mumbai: New bridge work begins in Ambala, set for 2024 deadline

Carnac Bunder | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has sped up the reconstruction process of the new bridge at Carnac Bunder after the century-old existing structure was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR) over the weekend. The work order for the new bridge was issued in October, and construction and fabrication works have begun at a workshop in Ambala. The estimated cost of the bridge is around Rs49 crore and it is expected to be completed by June 2024. The bridge will ease traffic congestion in South Mumbai, said civic officials.



The 154-year-old British-era bridge was closed to heavy vehicles in 2014. However, the dismantling work was delayed since the other important link – the Hancock Bridge – was still under construction. Both bridges provide east-west connectivity in South Mumbai.



Additional municipal commissioner (projects), Mr P Velrasu said, “Construction of the piers on which the newly reconstructed structure will be laid has begun. We have set a target to complete it before March-April 2023. Since this will be a pre-fabricated structure, fabrication works have started in Ambala. After this work, the girders will be brought to the site by the end of January and assembling at the site will be completed in two months.”



According to Mr Velrasu, the first girder of the bridge will be launched by May 2023 and the second girder in October 2023 (depending on the availability of a railway block). “The finishing work after the girders are launched would take one more month. Construction of approaches on the east side will be required four months after launching the girders, while on the west side it will be done before launching of the first girder,” he said.

Read Also Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area

Length of new bridge

70m

Width

26.5m

Reconstruction cost

Rs49 cr

Deadline for completion

June 2024

Cost of demolition

Rs2.6 cr (Carnac and Hancock Bridges)