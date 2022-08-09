Mumbai updates: Heavy rains across city; trains on Western line affected

Mumbai on orange alert: Very heavy rains likely today, tomorrow, says IMD

Dear Mumbaikars, please make sure to carry your umbrellas and travel safely as IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai. Orange alert indicates very heavy rains likely in city.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik and Kolhapur have been declared vulnerable regions for the next two days by IMD.

Read our detailed here