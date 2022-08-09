Mumbai updates: Heavy rains across city; trains on Western line affected

Dear commuters, two feet water logging at Andheri subway. Traffic divert to S V Road (Tiwari chowk to Andheri Railway station). Please plan your commute accordingly
Local trains on Central Railway's main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are running routinely, say officials
On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made.
Western Railway: One line down in Virar; trains are delayed by 30 minutes and few cancelled
Mumbai on orange alert: Very heavy rains likely today, tomorrow, says IMD
Dear Mumbaikars, please make sure to carry your umbrellas and travel safely as IMD has issued orange alert for Mumbai. Orange alert indicates very heavy rains likely in city.
Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik and Kolhapur have been declared vulnerable regions for the next two days by IMD.
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow: List of probables, swearing-in ceremony's time, and all you need to know
After over a month since Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took charge as chief minister and deputy chief minister, they will be inducting ministers in their cabinet today.
Fifteen ministers, comprising eight from the BJP and seven from the Shinde camp, are expected to be inducted.
