Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time

The heavy showers in the catchment areas of lakes located in the Thane district have for the second time filled the Modak Sagar lake. The lake has a useful content of 1,28,925 million litres (ML). Modak Sagar supplies 450 ML water to the city per day. It first started overflowing on July 13. The heavy showers increased 3,823 ML in this lake in the past 24 hours. So, the lake is now 100 per cent full for the second time.

In the same time period, the water stock in the seven lakes increased by almost 21,000 ML. So, the city has water that will be sufficient for the next 348 days. After a brief lull in rainfall, heavy showers on Sunday increased the lake levels by 16,750 ML.

As for the percentage of water supplied by the seven lakes, the maximum 48 per cent comes from Bhatsa, 16 from Upper Vaitarna, 12 from Middle Vaitarna, 11 from Modak Sagar, and 10 from Tansa. The Tulsi and Vihar lakes, located in the city, supply 1-2 per cent of drinking water.