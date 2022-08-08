Mumbai: Central Railway to run more AC services | ANI

After the overwhelming response from the passengers, the Central Railway is planning to introduce 8-10 more air-conditioned local train services. Currently, CR runs 56 AC services on weekdays, which around 35,000 passengers are using with an average of 707 passengers per service which was just 99 in the month of February 2022. Central Railway’s suburban commuters have given an overwhelming response to the AC locals.

The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months. From a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February to that of 34,808 in July, traffic has increased almost 6 times" said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR.

The tremendous response to AC locals has been due to the fact that travelling by AC suburban locals is not only fast but also most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems in the city and suburbs.

The response has also risen after the slashing of single journey ticket rates by 50% with effect from May 5. Dombivali is on top with 94,932 tickets sold followed by Thane. Between February-July, 84,309 tickets were sold at Thane station.